We use innovation to add value to existing markets— Adegunwa, Rite Foods MD

Seleem Adegunwa, the Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, makers of Nigeria’s favourite Bigi drinks, Rite sausages, and leading energy drink brand, Fearless, has affirmed that innovation has been at the heart of Rite Foods Ltd operations as it endears ‘our brands’ to consumers across the country.

He made this assertion at a session with the media while hosting the winner of the Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroseide, and other top contestants of the music competition, who paid a courtesy visit to the coHe made this assertion at a session with the media while hosting the winner of the Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroseide, and other top contestants of the music competition, who paid a courtesy visit to the company’s corporate headquarters in Lagos. mpany’s corporate headquarters in Lagos.

“Innovation is at the heart of Rite Foods which reflects in everything that we do and being innovative is our way of adding value to existing markets,” the Rite Foods MD stated.

He further explained that the company is known for its new ways of thinking which enables it to add value by supporting great talents through identified credible platforms that uplift people and aligns with its business and consumer connection strategy.

“As a company, we bring freshness and innovation to a place or platforms that align with our core business objectives as well as our talent support initiatives that consumers can connect with. This helps us to expand the space to meet the passion and demands of our consumers,” Adegunwa added.

When asked whether the concluded music competition, Nigerian Idol, met the expectations of the company’s partnership investment. Adegunwa said it exceeded it. “We realize our consumers and target audience love music and the Nigerian Idol resonates one hundred percent with consumers’ feedback in terms of passion and what they care about,” he affirmed.

The Managing Director also revealed that the experience and exposure of the music competition are good for the brand and looks forward to future partnerships with other credible platforms and urged the contestants to work hard and keep up the ‘Rite’ energy in their pursuits.

The winner of the Nigerian Idol, Kingdom, and other top contestants expressed their appreciation to the company for throwing its weight behind the platform that has given them prominence and urged the company not to relent while also calling on other stakeholders to emulate Rite Foods limited.

Rite Foods as a company focuses on platforms with large numbers that align with consumers and make an impact in the society. Likewise, the Bigi brand has emerged at the heart of quality and excellence, promoting talent discovery in music through the just concluded Nigerian Idol, while at the same time espousing its interest in creating platforms where abundant talents abound in the country.

It has 12 leading variants which include the Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, and Bigi Tropical.

Others are Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, and Bigi Ginger Ale, as well as Rite Foods’ Fearless Redberry, Fearless Classic Energy Drinks, Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef Sausage roll, and Rite Sausage roll.

Sourced From Nigerian Music