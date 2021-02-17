WATCH: Dice Ailes – Money Dance [VIDEO]

Dice Ailes is known for his genre-bending swank sound that has resulted in a string of hits. This premiere of ‘Money Dance’ further reiterates his talent and multi-versed ability to deliver melodious rhythms.

Last year, at the point of releasing his collaboration ‘Pim Pim’ with rapper Olamide, conversations fueled the release of his first-ever album project. Luckily the song had attained viral status before the global pandemic struck and despite its dastardly effects across sectors, Dice Ailes remained unfazed in his commitment to his creative responsibilities.

Even with the sad event of massacre attacks in his home country Nigeria in the aftermath of a nationwide protest against police brutality and bad governance, he maintained an active involvement joining protests from the diaspora community. He also used his platforms to amplify the message in a special tribute song ‘No One.’

Now that the world is working to attain back its normalcy, Dice Ailes has also set his release plans back in motion.

First on his list is this new song a groovy musical that unveils a flirty arrangement of basslines accompanied by vocal licks characterizing the singer’s defiance.

‘Money Dance’ is released via TMM Entertainment/Sony Music Entertainment West Africa, and is now available on all digital streaming and download platforms.

You can play the song below;

Sourced From Nigerian Music