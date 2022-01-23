Voters flock to the polls in Senegal’s local elections

Voters in Senegal went to the polls on Sunday to elect local representatives in what many see as a test for President Macky Sall and the opposition.

It’s the first election in the country since last year’s deadly riots after opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, was arrested.

For many, voting in local elections is about solving local issues.

“It was very important for me to come and do my duty, because we are talking about the municipality, so it is up to us to choose someone who is ready to work for the municipality, someone who is ready to accompany us for the next 5 years”, said Amadou Mansour M’Baye, a local elector.

Another local elector, Sada Ba, added “I am happy to have voted, because it is an act of citizenship and it is up to us to elect mayors to have a clean and well-maintained municipality”.

Around a third of Senegal’s 17 million people are eligible to vote.

The poll takes place five months ahead of a general election, the first since Macky Sall was re-elected in 2019.

Sourced from Africanews