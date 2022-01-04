Vector, Faze, Kenny Blaq, Jaywon, Tome & others storm The NAIJA NINJA Festac Music Festival 2021 show in honor of Sound Sultan (photos)

Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known by his stage name Vector was among an all-star lineup that included Festival Director Baba Dee, Nigeria esteemed A-list Disc Jockey popularly known as Dj Snoop Da Damaja a.k,a Turntable Wrecker, Faze, Jaywon, Kenny Blaq among many others who performed at the fourth edition of the Naija Ninja Festac Music Festival in honor of Olanrewaju’ Sound Sultan‘ Fasasi.

Amuwo-Odofin was agog on Thursday 30th December 2021 as an array of stars headline this year’s music festival that paid special tribute to Sound Sultan and his remarkable life.

Sound Sultan, the talented creative who used his music to address social issues and correct society’s ills, died of Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma (AITL) on July 11, 2021. He was buried the same day in Brooklyn, New York. He was 44 years old.

In the early 2000s, the Nigerian music scene was dominated by music artistes from Festac, a semi-middle class community in Amuwo-Odofin LGA.

The Festival Director and Chief Executive of Naija Ninja Dare’ Baba Dee’ Fasasi told newsmen shortly after the event that it was meant to help and promote social conscious music while helping to discover raw talents in Festac-Town irrespective of the covid-19 pandemic.

The fully packed and entertaining NAIJA NINJA Festac Music Festival show was held at FHA FIELD, 23ROAD, FESTAC-TOWN, LAGOS STATE.

Dare’ Baba Dee’ Fasasi thanked Amuwo-Odofin Residents and partners for making the show a huge success.

However, the age-long event has always recorded tremendous success stories in the past till date.

The Festac Music Festival show has been a landmark event in the social life of Amuwo-Odofin residents for the past half-decade and counting.

It has remained one of the most glamourous and colorful entertainment showpieces ever to be organized in Lagos State and remains yet unrivaled by other similar events.

The Festac Music Festival show has over the years improved upon this showpiece event and has ensured that each edition outclasses and outguns the previous show thereby creating a wave of anticipation like never before experienced among Amuwo-Odofin socialites and fun seekers.

Photos below:

