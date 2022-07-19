Uproar As Nigerians Blast Portable Over Claims That He Founded One Million Boys

Posted by Nwa Diokpa Entertainment, Featured, Latest News

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement made by fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable, who stated that he is the founder of the notorious one million boys and Ajah boys in Lagos.

African Examiner writes that Portable took to his social media account on Monday to make a video speaking Yoruba saying, “Open your ears and hear me, you’ve heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys, I’m their founder. Ask Sammy Larry.”

It could be recalled that these groups were known for their crimes. They steal, kill, and raped their victims.

Although, Portable has since deleted the video and later uploaded a new video saying that he meant one million social media fans and not the dreaded one million boys but it appears that the damage had already been done as the uproar the initial video continued to generate has been top notch as Nigerians took to social media to react to the development.

Reacting the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has directed that the Lagos State Police Commissioner investigate Portable’s statement.

Also, Sammy Larry, who is the promoter of the singer, has since made a video on social media to refute Portable claims.

Here is how Nigerians react to the issue

@Just__Halal writes: “Portable’s lawyer after seeing the video of him admitting to be the founder of one million boys.”

@PoojaMedia writes: “A serious police system should pick up Portable for saying he found one million boys. During the lockdown, I was on vigilante roaster for this group & one person is boosting about it. No be last month he carry boys go beat up someone? You can’t talk carelessly like that.”

@OluwaLargess writes: “Good for him, too much talk … the funniest part is he might just be bragging and not really know them ooo but too much talk either way he should go and perform zazzu for IGP, and coupled with the fact that he just finished ripping APC … o ma shalaye ara e.”

@Fecomnet writes: “Was he not the same man that wanted to sit on Awolowo statue during APC rally in Osun State?”

@AjagbeBoss writes: “Funniest part nobody will be interested in helping him out of this mess. Anyways Osun people are ready to vote against him in the headies sef. he can kiss that one goodbye too.”

@OgbeniDipo writes: “Sammy Larry and Abu Abel minding their business until Portable ko won si ta bi omo ojo mejo. Now, IGP is involved. They will pick him up this week.”

@LadyRoza_001 writes: “Portable confessed his sin and added Sammy Larry’s sin. Why can’t you confess your sin only and no other people’s own? Werey said “Ask Sammy Larry”

@obaanjolatweets writes: “Portable has used his oriburuku luck and lose mouth put Sammy Larry into trouble. I talk am, wonronwonron will land you in jail before Rehab . Nonsense boy.”

@SirDavidBent writes: “Sam Larry quickly did a disclaimer video to distance himself from Portable. Portable fe koba eni eleni. Makes me wonder if the guy actually has any affiliations with the so-called one million boys. Man might just be making mouth. That Sammy Larry guy was scared ASF.”

@MrIpadeola writes: “Dear Nigeria Police, in regards to this Ajah boys and 1 million boys saga, after picking up Portable for investigations, please remember to stop by at a particular Sammy Larry’s residence too. Portable stated clearly that we should ask Mr Sammy Larry to make things faster.”

