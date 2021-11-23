Unvaccinated to be barred from basic services in Kenya

The authorities in Kenya have announced that from the 21st of December everyone who is not vaccinated will be barred from using public transport and accessing government buildings.

The announcement was made by Health Minister, Mutahi Kagwe.

Vaccination rates in Kenya are currently less than 10% of the population.

Official data suggests that the country has administered 6.4 million jabs out of a total of 10.7 million doses it has received.

Infection rates however remain relatively low. An average of 59 infections are reported every day.

The government has set a target of vaccinating 10 million people by the end of December. This however represents only 20% of the population.

