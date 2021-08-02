Uneducated Buhari Lectures At Global Education Summit In London, By Bayo Oluwasanmi

General Muhammadu Buhari, The Butcher of Aso Rock, was dogged by his lack of education during the 2015 general elections. The embarrassing hysteria centered on the fact that Buhari never studied beyond elementary school. Though he claimed high school certificate or its equivalent, there’s no evidence to such claim.

In a civilized nation, Buhari would not have come close within striking distance of becoming the president. In the UK Boris Johnson graduated from Oxford University with degree in Literae Humaniores, meaning the Classics of Ancient Greece and Rome. Former Prime Ministers David Cameron, Tony Blair are also from Oxford. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has a PhD. Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel has a PhD. Chinese President Xi Jinping also holds a doctorate and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has a master’s degree from the University of Southern California.







France’s Francois Hollande had a postgraduate degree from the elite ENA (Ecole Nationale d’Administration). Australia’s Prime Minister Tony Abbot is a Rhodes scholar from Oxford. Canada’s Prime Minister Stephen Harper has a master’s degree in economics. Russia’s Vladimir Putin, also has a PhD. Former US President George W. Bush studied at Yale and at Harvard. Bill Clinton was a Rhodes scholar at Oxford and Barack Obama was at Harvard. President Joe Bidden had his undergraduate degree from University of Delaware and his law degree from Syracuse University.

Academic qualification from top universities is an indication that the candidate has a fine and balanced mind. But our vacillating, indecisive, aloof, close minded, wicked, sadistic tribal bigot, and demonic tyrant Buhari does not belong to this list.

It is undeniably painful to see uneducated Buhari lecture world leaders at the Global Education Summit in London. Buhari states that “Anybody who misses the opportunity of education will miss everything because you cannot succeed outside your educational qualifications.” Ironically, Buhari was referring to himself, the uneducated Fulani herdsmen terrorists, the Boko Haram terrorists who are bent to wipe out western education.

Going by his statement, it means Buhari, Fulani herdsmen terrorists, Boko Haram terrorists, and the Almajiris in the north missed everything in life. It’s not surprising therefore that Buhari has failed as a leader. Also, it’s no wonder that Fulani herdsmen terrorists and Boko Haram terrorists took to terrorism. I could not agree more with Chanakya when he said that “The life of an uneducated man, is as useless as the tail of a dog which neither covers it’s rear end, nor protects it from the bites of insects.” Buhari, Fulani herdsmen terrorists, Boko Haram terrorists, and the northern Almajiris proved Chanakya right. They are not only useless, they have become Nigeria’s number one enemies that threaten our humanity.

Since Buhari became president six years ago, what revolutionary education bill has Buhari initiated to revamp our moribund education system? When was the last time the curricula of Nigerians schools reviewed and updated to be in line with the academic demands and requirements for the 21st Century world of work? The classroom learning environment of our children looks like where the hurricane passed through. What did Buhari do about children learning under leaking roofs, dilapidated buildings? What presidential interventions did he initiate to prepare our children for tomorrow and make them competitive with other children in the world?

What about students carrying their own chairs and desks to school every day? As I write, some children are learning under the mango tree! It is being generous to say that our education has been bastardized, mutilated, and destroyed. The Fulanis in their unending war to destroy our education, took out History from the school curriculum. Nigeria is the only country that I know in the world where history is not taught in schools.

Because Buhari is uneducated, he’s uncivilized, barbaric, uninformed, and unintelligent. He made life miserable, unbearable, unlivable, and meaningless for Nigerians by his reign of terror. “You do not lead by hitting people in the head,” warns President Dwight Eisenhower, “that’s assault, not leadership.” President Boris Yeltsin cautioned tyrants like Buhari: “You could build a throne with bayonets, but you can’t sit on it for long.”

It’s an aberration for Buhari to lecture on education at the Global Education Summit in London. Wrong person. Wrong place. Wrong time. Wonders shall never end in Nigeria!

