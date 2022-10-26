UNDP to support refurbishment of damaged public buildings in Ukraine

The partners signed the deal at an international conference in Berlin to support the war-ravaged nation, hosted by Germany and the European Commission.

The agreement is funded by the multi-donor Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) and will support Ukrainian cities in implementing a €300 million EIB energy efficiency loan.

Support amid aggression

“By signing this new agreement with UNDP, we are supporting the efforts of Ukrainian cities to refurbish social infrastructure such as schools, hospitals and sports centres, making them more energy-efficient and future-proof,” said EIB President Werner Hoyer.

“The importance of this work has rarely been more salient as Russia targets its aggression — without regard for human lives — at critical Ukrainian energy infrastructure.”

UNDP will assist selected cities in benefiting from the EIB loan, which will be used for thermal renovations of public buildings, as well as war damage repairs and adaptations to ensure buildings better suit the needs of internally displaced people and communities hosting them.

‘Development cannot wait’

The UN agency and the bank have a longstanding history of cooperation across the globe, and the agreement builds on their joint work in Ukraine, including to rebuild hospitals and schools.

Through their expanded partnership, more municipalities across the country will have the foundations for a sustainable recovery and reconstruction, said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.

“This includes repairing damaged infrastructure, increasing the energy efficiency of public buildings and adapting them to the specific needs of people displaced by the war and host communities — ultimately helping Ukraine to shape a green, climate-resilient future with increased energy security at its core. Even amidst war, development cannot wait, nor can the people of Ukraine wait,” he added.

At least 6,734 civilians, including roughly 368 children, have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on 24 February, according to the latest report from the UN human rights office, OHCHR.

More than 16,150 non-combatants have also been injured in the fighting.

Explosive weapons “with wide area effects” were responsible for most casualties, OHCHR said, before highlighting how “shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes” had caused the bloodshed.

Modern, safer buildings

The agreement signed in Berlin paves the way for further cooperation to scale up the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, Minister for Communities and Territories Development, said the country is looking forward to launching the first call for proposals under the programme.

“We want to reconstruct Ukraine with the highest energy efficiency standards. In the place of every destroyed or damaged building, we will build a modern, safe and energy-efficient one,” he said.



Source UN News