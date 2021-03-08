Twenty children drown in Ghanaian river





At least 20 children are feared dead after drowning in Apam River located in the Central part of the country.

Local media reported that the incident became public on Monday with police saying eight bodies have so far been retrieved from the river.

Police and a search team have been deployed to retrieve the remaining bodies of the victims.

A Police Commander in the region, DSP Moses Osakono was quoted by news outlet Joy FM as saying that “We were able to retrieve six bodies in the morning.

We are collaborating with the DCE. My investigator is also there [Apam River]. So very soon, we will mobilize the bodies to see how many we have lost.”

Ghanaian officials say the Apam River had been inaccessible to the public since 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic broke.

Community leaders say the children who drowned were not spotted going to swim, leading to the unfortunate incident.

DSP Osankono told Joy FM that “No one has been visiting the river. We made a clarion call to ensure no one goes to the river. We were shocked. It was a shock to us this morning.”

“They [children] did not use the usual route that leads to the river. They said the children used the joint near the river. Even those who are around the area could not see them.”





Source: Africafeeds.com