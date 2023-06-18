Tunisia’s opposition leader questioned by counter-terrorism prosecutor

The leader of Tunisia’s main opposition block has attended the office of the counter-terrorism prosecutor in the capital, Tunis, to answer charges of “plotting against state security”.

Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, the leader of the National Salvation Front, had previously accused the government of “dividing Tunisians” and “destroying all the institutions”.

“The current government is dividing Tunisians, pitting them against each other, and after destroying all the institutions, it is now attacking the rights and freedoms of Tunisian citizens”, accused Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, leader of the National Salvation Front.

The opposition leader is now fearful for his own personal freedom.

“Today, I could be arrested for nothing other than being a free, independent, peaceful, law abiding, democratic opponent”, concluded the opposition leader.

Local and international human rights groups have criticised the decline in civic freedoms in Tunisia since President Kais Saied launched a sweeping power grab on July 25, 2021.

