Top 7 Nigerian Pop Albums Of 2021

Top Nigerian Music Album 2021

From the release of multiplexed singles, extended plays accompanied by a few studio albums in 2021, music creators in different ways have made the culture viable through projects and an array of records.

A variety of music albums were curated and this list is a retrospective collection of these top 7 projects. Mostly the ones spanning through pop gems as well as the influence of the records that surrounded listeners. The list comprises of just original projects released in 2021.

Olamide – UY Scuti:

Olamide’s “UY Scuti which is an array of his musical transition from a crystal clear rapper partly into a pop star, was immediately carried out after the pop star litmus test with his eleventh studio album “Carpe Diem” in 2020.

Currently, Olamide can successfully become a pop star as well as uphold his throne as the street’s most worthy rap star. However, his twelfth studio album UY Scuti has more of him singing than rapping and it is an art portraying Olamide’s diversity in respect to his golden talents in making music consistently, than other curators.

Mayorkun – Back In Office:

Back In Office is the Mayor’s decentralized energy which could be referred to as his best album since his debut LP in 2018 with Davido’s Music Worldwide. Mayorkun’s popstar aura shines through the album even as Back In Office conveys his topographic level of creative growth after 3-years of being The Mayor Of Lagos to date.

Joeboy – Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic:

This is also one of the best 2021 pop albums anchored by Joeboy. After the release of his debut extended play during the early days of his career in 2019, Joeboy has become Nigeria’s sweetheart when it comes to orchestrating the most impactful love-themed records.

Currently, he is a grown emo-hero even as his debut album has created him a perfect image as most girls beloved in Nigeria and beyond.

Seyi Shay – Big Girl:

After her long hiatus in 2017, she returns with her sophomore studio album representing her as the Big Girl who becomes prepared enough to conquer and break into larger music spaces with her music. Moreover, Big Girl is a pop album even though it arrays and samples R&B alongside, but for the fact that it was curated by an Afro musician who carefully cherry-picked the right creator’s who invested properly in the album, it becomes one of the remarkable pop album’s closing the year 2021.

Ayra Starr – 19 & Dangerous:

Ayra Starr’s transition from her self-titled EP released in January 2021, accompanied with her debut studio album the same year becomes evident enough of her talents and should usher her into spaces to rock with the glooming stars. 19 & Dangerous which is more of a Gen Z ode, spanned through into the spaces and connects her with youthful demography. Ayra Starr also debuted one of the most sporadic pop albums that graced our 2021.

Teni – Wondaland:

Teni’s “Wondaland” is also another sporadic pop appearance that made its way successfully into our 2021 playlist of top pop albums. Wondaland is Teni’s tale both on a personal level even as she connects he career and home background with it. Well, it is obvious that she has more milestones before her in 2022, she’s special.

Bella Shmurda – High-tension 2:

After the release of his first EP “High Tension” in 2019, Shumrda re-introduces the second version of his carefully orchestrated High Tension as an introduction of his debut studio album in 2021. Bella Shmurda is a pop star, however, he loves to put smiles on the people’s faces through his music and watch them waggling and dancing to his music, mostly the street folks who have always filed to rock his artistry edge to edge and to also sit and relax with his thoughts through the music.

