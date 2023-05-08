Tiwa Savage’s stellar Performance @ King Charles III Coronation Concert

Nigerian female music star, Tiwa Savage, performed at the coronation concert of King Charles III at the Windsor Castle on Sunday evening.

The coronation of King Charles was held on Saturday at the Westminster Abbey, England.

Along with her backup singers and instrumentalists, Tiwa Savage delivered a rendition of “Keys to the Kingdom,” a song she recorded with Mr Eazi, featured on Beyoncé’s album “The Lion King.

It was the first time a Nigerian artiste would perform at the royal coronation and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

It was the first time a Nigerian artiste would perform at the royal coronation and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Over 20000 people attended the Coronation concert, organised by the BBC, while, globally, over 18 million people viewed it.

A high point of her performance was the two ‘Bata’ (Talking drums) drummers who came to play beside her leaving the well-packed concert attendees screaming with Joy.

Tiwa, who thrilled the audience with her beautiful voice, rendered “Keys to the Kingdom,” a song she recorded with Mr Eazi and featured on Beyoncé’s album “The Lion King’’ released in July 2019.

When Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records released Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift album with stellar features from artistes around the globe, no one foresaw any of these songs becoming one to feature at a king’s coronation.

‘Keys to the Kingdom’, a song by Nigerian artistes Mr Eazi and Tiwa Savage, is one of 27 songs Beyonce did not sing but wrote and produced.

The inspirational song is a blend of the traditional Yoruba language and English that aims to motivate one to keep pushing through and defeat doubts.

Tiwa, who looked stunning in a regal green dress designed by Lanre Da Silva, was introduced as the Queen of Afrobeats.

She performed on the large stage, accompanied by an orchestra that included violinists, drummers, and backup singers who sang in Yoruba and English.

The concert also featured performances from global music icons like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench, Andrea Bocelli, and Sir Bryn Terfel.

