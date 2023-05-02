Tiwa Savage, First Nigerian To Perform At King Charles’ Coronation

11 Feb Singer Bigbabyc who is currently enjoying massive love on Tiktok after the release of her debut single Koleyemi is not totally surprised about how well the track is doing on the platform. One would assume that as an up-and-coming artiste in Nigeria,

16 Feb As the lead actress and co-director of a new film, Nigerian music icon Tiwa Savage has made a new career move. The 43-year-old performer revealed that her first-ever film, titled “Water and Garri,” would be her big screen debut. She shared a picture of herself on set and with directors on Instagram and commented, “A…

19 Feb The week again, like the previous, has been plagued with the inability of many Nigerians accessing their money and many other shenanigans surrounding the new naira note. Taking our minds, a little bit to other things, here are top stories that caught the radar of Guardian Life. Rihanna Had Assistance At Superbowl Performance The Superbowl…

18 Feb Leading Nigerian female singer, Tiwatope Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, is set to make her acting debut as the lead actress in a new movie titled Water and Garri.

26 Feb The concept has evolved over the years to include, for the first time in a long time, African creators and artistes as main characters. We’re seeing this in real-time with Rema, Tems and Burna Boy headlining the NBA All-Star weekend and Olaolu Slawn designing the Brits trophy to the delight of Africans everywhere. A creative…

8 Mar For decades, women have been making significant contributions and developing various music genres; their influence and impact within and outside the music industry cannot be understated. However, the music industry is already known for its gender disparity — female musicians, producers, and label executives continue to be underrepresented, all while the gender pay gap widens.…

Sourced From Nigerian Music