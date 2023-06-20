Tinubu can never cage Nigeria like Lagos – Charly Boy
Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has
said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can not “cage” the country like he did in
Lagos when he was governor.
He said he is amused by the foolishness of those singing
Tinubu’s praise.
The septuagenarian said the president’s arrogance and his
disregard for rule of law would be his undoing.
He warned Nigerians not to be deceived by Tinubu’s recent
moves, adding that they were aided at getting the goodwill of gullible
Nigerians and to distract them while the presidency achieve their ulterior
motives.
In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Charly Boy wrote, “Only me
just dey Laff for the Mumus wey dey clap for TINUBU.
“Many of us know say, all dis one e dey do na wash.
“But him arrogance and do anyhowness go land am for trouble.
“Him fit cage Lagos but never Nigeria.
“All dis 419 moves is designed to buy needed public opinion
and acceptance by Mumu Nigerians and distract dem while they achieve their
major aim. No talk say AreaFada no tell us.”