EU allocates $22M to Egypt in the face of Sudanese refugee crisis

Egypt’s top diplomat met with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on Sunday (June 18).

The officials talked among other things on strategic relations, economic partnership and close cooperation in the Mediterranean, the Egyptian Foreign ministry tweeted.

The EU representative announced an allocation to back Egypt as it welcomes refugees from neighbouring Sudan.

“In very few days more than 200,000 people has been hosted in Egypt, and I have to thank you for that and also, the European Union will provide an immediate assistance of €20 million (about $22 million) to help you to address this new wave of Sudanese refugees on your Southern border. I know it is not enough, I know you are going to pay much more, but at least, let us contribute a little bit in your support”.

Over two months into the war between Army general Al-Burhane and paramilitary commander Dagalo, over 1,800 people have been killed, according to NGO Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

Nearly two million people have been displaced, including 476,000 who have sought refuge in neighbouring countries, the United Nations says.

Citing a crackdown on “illegal activities” including fraud, Egypt announced earlier this month it would reverse a visa exemption for children, women and elderly people. All citizens of neighbouring Sudan now have to obtain visas before crossing the border.

The U.N. and other nations will organize Monday (June 19) a pledging conference to raise funds to cover Sudan’s humanitarian needs.

The U.N. says it received less than 16% of the $2.57 billion required to help those in need in Sudan in 2023. Another $470 million is needed to support refugees in the Horn of Africa region, the body added.

Mutual interest

Sameh Shoukry and Josep Borrell’s Cairo meeting took place after a deadly Greek migrant boat wreck. A trawler that sank off the coast of Greece last week, leaving at least 79 dead and many more missing in one of the worst disasters of its kind this year.

Egypt was promised to receive about 80 million dollars for border management, search and rescue and anti-smuggling operations.

“There is no European country that is hosting the number (of Refugees) that Egypt is hosting, however we are doing this under the framework of our international commitment that we abide to, but also through the Egyptian historic stance in embracing and protecting our brothers, but we need the continuity of assistance from our brothers in friendly countries because at the end it is a mutual interest. Egypt has become a destination state and if things met with obstacles, it would turn again into a transit country.”

According to Italy’s Interior Ministry, between January and June over 50-thousand migrants have arrived by boat in Italy, compared to just over 20-thousand in the same period in 2022.

Sourced from Africanews