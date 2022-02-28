This is what marketers need to know about Nigeria’s major music moments

Nigerian music has become a major product in Africa and is the country’s most prominent creative export. The pandemic made this even bigger.

The pandemic also showed that people used Nigerian music to have a sense of community and engage in that community. This is why local consumption increased and international recognition became a major conversation. Marketers should not sleep on this one as music Nigerian Music is now a single global brand.

Google lists three key insights to help marketers understand this upgrade in consumer behaviour and viewing habits, and why marketing campaigns must incorporate those insights.

Dance challenges show the desire to be part of something

“Viral moments like dance challenges are rarely cooked up in a boardroom, virtual or otherwise. They are a consequence of the basic human need for connection. Instead of jumping on existing challenges, or trying to create one of your own, work with artists or creators and allow them the freedom to create something authentic.”

Connecting across borders through local languages

“Authenticity is key for these videos resonating across borders. It’s important to stay true to your brand’s core identity, while adapting your messaging lightly for local nuances. Take fashion brand Tshepo Jeans. They stayed true to the style that made famous faces like Beyoncé and Meghan Markle take notice, while adapting to a ready-to-wear collection for international markets.”

Connecting with love

“People are more likely to resonate with a video or brand when they can feel a close, personal connection to it. Whether you’re creating a product, a service, or an app, creating a sense of intimacy with your customer is the first step in building a lasting relationship with your customers.”

It is already happening that marketers use music stars as influencers in their campaigns, but there’s more opportunity if marketers invest in music as a key element of advertising. Marketing teams can reminisce on the jingles they watched in their childhood. The result is that marketers begin to understand that those adverts stayed in our memories because they appealed to our sense of community.

