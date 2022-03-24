The Rise of Mobile Casino Gambling in South Africa

– Advertisement –





We take a look at the mobile gaming market in South Africa, reasons for the fast growth, top online casino bonuses and how to choose great mobile gaming sites.

The South African mobile gambling industry experienced a boost in the last decade partly because of increased smartphone use in the country. Increased smartphone use opened a floodgate of opportunities for mobile casino and sportsbook operators seeking to expand in South Africa.

Over 300 million Africans were using smartphones in 2019, comprising a market worth $15 billion. The last decade saw a 400% increase in mobile Internet subscriptions in the Sub-Saharan region. And today, 5G smartphone use is on the rise all over Africa.

Moreover, most of the African population is young, accounting for the rise of mobile gambling in the country.

Experts estimate that the African youth population will grow in the years to follow, creating a consumer base exceeding 200 million mobile gamblers. All these factors indicate a bright future for the African mobile gambling industry.

Why Mobile Gambling Skyrocketed in South Africa

Mobile casinos and sportsbooks have already captured a large share of the African gambling market. According to Statista.com, Africans accounted for 11% of Internet users worldwide.

The number of Africans who access the Internet through smartphones, mobile phones, and tablets is rising because mobile devices and broadband Internet subscriptions are becoming affordable and accessible to many more Africans.

The biggest African gambling markets are Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya. According to the Pocket Gamer overview of 2021, gamblers wagered $290 million on mobile casino games in South Africa alone.

Here are some reasons for the growth of mobile gambling in South Africa:

South Africans Love to Bet: The South African love for betting is the number one reason for the mobile gambling boom in the country. Betting has long been a part of the South African lifestyle and culture. South Africans do not bet for entertainment alone but also to generate income and support their families.

Over 50% of South Africans gamble regularly, and the rest place occasional bets. Using mobile devices to place bets on sports events and casino games is convenient for most South Africans.

Covid-19 Pandemic: Mobile gambling and online betting apps experienced a boost because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions it imposed on people worldwide. Many South Africans found themselves unemployed and restricted to their homes during this time.

Young people took to sports betting on their mobile devices to pass the time and earn some money. During the lockdowns, they got more time to learn betting strategies and ways to predict game outcomes.

Betting Culture: Playing online casino games, watching sports events and betting on them is part of the South African lifestyle and culture. Popular sports in South Africa include horse racing, rugby, football, and golf, to mention just a few. When smartphone usage increased in South Africa, locals naturally started betting and enjoying online casino games while on the move.

Here are some facts and figures indicating the rising popularity of mobile betting apps and mobile gambling in South Africa:

71% of the adults in South Africa play mobile casino games.

Mobile gamblers in South Africa spend 4+ hours per day on their smartphones and tablets.

Genres like sports, racing, action, and adventure are popular in South Africa.

While watching TV, more than 50% of South Africans play games.

How to Choose South African Mobile Gambling Sites

Here are a few criteria to consider while choosing mobile casinos in South Africa:

Games & Software: Sign up at mobile casinos that include a sportsbook and offer games from multiple software providers.

Safety and Security: Play only at licensed online casinos because they use the latest digital encryption technology and implement the latest anti-fraud measures to maintain a safe and secure mobile gambling environment.

Online Reputation: Discuss the mobile casino with its existing players on social networking sites and online gambling forums to find out what other players think about it.

Bonuses and Promotions: Sign up at mobile casinos offering big bonuses with reasonable wagering requirements, lucrative promotions, and tournaments with big prize pools.

Customer Support: Check if the mobile casino has 24/7 live support and toll-free telephonic support for South African players.

South African Mobile Gaming Industry – Challenges

While the South African mobile gaming industry has a bright future, it also faces a few challenges that may hinder its growth.

In the first place, most South African gamblers do not have the latest smartphones. Many still use Edge, 2G, and 3G Android phones that lower gaming speeds and lead to frustration.

Operators have to consider factors like low internet speeds if they want to give South African players a good mobile gaming experience with enhanced user engagement.

Conclusion – Start Playing on the Move Now

South Africa Mobile Casino FAQs

Q: Is Online Gambling Legal in South Africa?

There are many types of online gambling options available for South African players. According to South African gambling legislation, online casinos aren’t allowed to be located within South Africa’s borders. However, most mobile casinos are located offshore and millions of players frequent these sites every month without any worry. Read more about the South African Online Gambling Law

Q: Can I Play at Online Casinos in Rand (ZAR)?

A: Yes you can. Playing in Rands means you avoid expensive conversion fees. You play in a currency that you’re familiar with and you can deposit and withdraw your funds without any hassle.

Sourced from Africa Feeds