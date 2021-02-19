The FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 to take football into another world
- Over five thrilling days, from Feb 24-28, the world’s best FIFA 21 club sides will kick-off the fifth FIFAe Club World Cup™
- Teamwork will be essential as the 42 best teams line up to compete for their share of the $350,000 in prize money
- 150 % increase in participating teams year-on-year in Online Qualifiers
- Follow the action on FIFA.gg – the place where fans can watch together virtually with their friends and follow their favourite clubs and creators
As the dust settles on the draw for the FIFAe Club World Cup™ zone finals, the remaining 42 teams represented by two players each eye up who stands between them and triumph. The greatest FIFAe club event, played on EA SPORTS FIFA 21, will see the best esports teams in the world battle it out for their share of the $350,000 in prize money.
With the sweet taste of glory resting at their fingertips and teamwork being a decisive ingredient for success, each club will start their journey to the title in the group stage starting on February 24. The best two teams from each of the six zones will then progress to the finals weekend, for their chance to be named FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 zone winners.
This will be the first of several FIFAe tournaments this year, as FIFA continues to invest in growing a new, dedicated esports vertical for future generations. A total of 480 teams from across the globe participated in the online qualifiers throughout four weeks of competition. This was a 150% increase on last year’s tournament, showing the huge appetite from clubs and the community.
As well as increased participation, the level of skill is also at an all-time high making for some thrilling matches. Every fan knows nothing compares to their favourite player running rings around the competition. Ultimately though it’s teamwork, not the individual, that wins big. In this two-person esports competition, the same is true – individual superstars are teaming up and will need to be performing at their very best to walk away with the title.
Some of the biggest clubs of the scene such as record-participant Manchester City and reigning champion Complexity Gaming will compete to raise their club badge to new heights and to grow their club legacies.
The new #FameYourGame tagline complements FIFA’s ambition to ensure all competitive FIFA players are given the support they need to establish themselves as global superstars.
Christian Volk, Director of eFootball and Gaming at FIFA commented, “In the next few days we will see the most exciting, talented young esports players the world has to offer and take to the stage to create their club legacy. The FIFAe Club World Cup should be on your watchlist – make sure to tune-in!”
For fans eager to follow the competition all matches until the knockout stage, from 24 to 26 February, will be available on FIFA.gg. The main feed, which will be produced remotely from London, will start at 4.30pm CET on 26 February. Friends who want to watch the action unfold, as if they were in the same room, should check out FIFA’s newly created ‘watch together’ feature.
Aspiring commentators are also being given the chance to get involved in this year’s FIFAe Club World Cup™. Each zone is being assigned a dedicated commentary team to report on live matches.
Two further major FIFA 21 tournaments organised by FIFA will take place later this year, including the FIFAe World Cup™ featuring the best individual players and the FIFAe Nations Cup™ which stages the best nations from all around the world. Regular updates are available on FIFA.gg and the FIFAe social media channels including Twitter and Instagram.