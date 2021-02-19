The FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 to take football into another world

Over five thrilling days, from Feb 24-28, the world’s best FIFA 21 club sides will kick-off the fifth FIFAe Club World Cup™

Teamwork will be essential as the 42 best teams line up to compete for their share of the $350,000 in prize money

150 % increase in participating teams year-on-year in Online Qualifiers

Follow the action on FIFA.gg – the place where fans can watch together virtually with their friends and follow their favourite clubs and creators

As the dust settles on the draw for the FIFAe Club World Cup™ zone finals, the remaining 42 teams represented by two players each eye up who stands between them and triumph. The greatest FIFAe club event, played on EA SPORTS FIFA 21, will see the best esports teams in the world battle it out for their share of the $350,000 in prize money.

With the sweet taste of glory resting at their fingertips and teamwork being a decisive ingredient for success, each club will start their journey to the title in the group stage starting on February 24. The best two teams from each of the six zones will then progress to the finals weekend, for their chance to be named FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 zone winners.

This will be the first of several FIFAe tournaments this year, as FIFA continues to invest in growing a new, dedicated esports vertical for future generations. A total of 480 teams from across the globe participated in the online qualifiers throughout four weeks of competition. This was a 150% increase on last year’s tournament, showing the huge appetite from clubs and the community.

As well as increased participation, the level of skill is also at an all-time high making for some thrilling matches. Every fan knows nothing compares to their favourite player running rings around the competition. Ultimately though it’s teamwork, not the individual, that wins big. In this two-person esports competition, the same is true – individual superstars are teaming up and will need to be performing at their very best to walk away with the title.

Some of the biggest clubs of the scene such as record-participant Manchester City and reigning champion Complexity Gaming will compete to raise their club badge to new heights and to grow their club legacies.