The Beat Goes On: Valley music Dec. 10-23: Guitarists take center stage

Singer-songwriter Martin Sexton, who tours all over but calls the Valley home, plays the Academy of Music on Dec. 17. MARTIN SEXTON WEBSITE

The Sweetback Sisters bring back their popular Christmas singalong show to the Academy of Music on Dec. 18. PHOTO BY ANJA SCHÜTZ

Bring on the guitars.

Martin Sexton and Seth Glier, Academy of Music, Northampton, Dec. 17, 8 p.m. — Sexton, the veteran singer-songwriter, has long been known for his considerable vocal range and skillful guitar work. He’s also taken many musical snapshots of America during his years on the road.

In his most recent release, the EP “2020 Vision,” he’s done more of the same, most notably on the song “Calling on America” (featuring guest guitarist John Mayer), which looks at the political divisions in the country but also the things that bring us together.

“I see America as flawed, but not irredeemable,” Sexton said. “My faith is renewed to see the injustices of the world beginning to be met with justice and accountability. I remain hopeful and optimistic.”

Even the pandemic had its silver lining, Sexton noted, as he was able to spend more time with his family here in the Pioneer Valley, including building a treehouse with his son, an experience that inspired another new song, the soul-flavored “Hold On.”

Another local hero, pianist/guitarist/singer Seth Glier, also has a new album out, “The Coronation,” that was largely composed during the pandemic and reflects his concerns, as said in an interview earlier this year, with “imagining the world that we are trying to build” rather than simply documenting the problems we already face.

The Sweetback Sisters, Academy of Music, Dec. 18, 8 p.m. — The holiday season in the valley really isn’t complete anymore without the annual Sweetback Sisters show and its country-rock and swing versions of Christmas songs. Last year, the pandemic did a number on that concert, though the group — singers Sarah Bode and Emily Miller and their hot band — did perform an online show.

But what’s called the “Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular” is back this year, along with all its trivia contests, prizes and audience participation, and likely some new songs in the mix. As Miller said in an interview a few years ago, the band, after more than 10 years of performing the Christmas concerts, has accumulated a significant cache of new holiday tunes, which have been steadily worked into the shows.

But audience members on Dec. 18 can probably count on hearing some of the group’s holiday standbys, like “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and the twangy instrumental rave-up version of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

More music on tap

Pete Bernhard, the singer and main songwriter for The Devil Makes Three, comes to Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center in Greenfield on Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. along with The Huntress and Holder of Hands, a five-piece band that draws on influences such as post-metal, blues and grunge-rock, as well as the use of cello, viola and string bass.

The Bombyx Center in Florence continues to bring in a wide range of jazz and world music. Dec. 18 will feature the Yemen Blues Duo, which pairs guitarist/bassist/oud player Shanir Blumenkrantz with singer/bassist/percussionist Ravid Kahalani, who Bombyx describes as “part Prince and part James Brown.” The music encompasses Moroccan Gnawa, Nigerian Afrobeat, jazz and more.

And on Dec. 19, at 7 p.m., Big Yuki, an eclectic Japanese-born keyboard player and songwriter who’s been called New York City’s “secret weapon,” brings his trio and his mix of classical, hip-hop and jazz music to the center.

Songwriter, pianist and playful singer Nellie McKay burst on the scene in 2004 with the acclaimed album “Get Away From Me,” on which she first showcased what The New Yorker calls her “artful subterfuge … McKay’s skillful tunes and vocal delivery enchant while her lyrics slyly disembowel.” She plays Hawks & Reed on Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.

