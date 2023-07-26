The African Development Bank launches its report on the Regional Economic Outlook 2023 for Central Africa

What? Launch of the report on the Regional Economic Outlook 2023 for Central Africa by the African Development Bank

Who? African Development Bank Group

When? Monday 31 July 2023, 14:30 to 16:30 (Central Africa standard time, GMT+1).

Where? Online

The African Development Bank Group’s Central Africa Regional Office will launch the Central Africa Economic Outlook report for 2023 on Monday 31 July 2023, 14:30 to 16:30 (Central Africa standard time.

The Economic Outlook report sets out the current state of economic and social development in Central Africa and forecasts the outlook based on a comparative analysis, both over time and between countries. It also examines the central issue of private-sector participation in climate financing in the region as well as Central Africa’s abundant natural capital as an additional option for closing the climate funding gap and driving the transition to green growth.

The launch of the report will be attended by the governors of the African Development Bank for Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and Chad; regional authorities for the Economic Community of Central African States and Central African Economic and Monetary Community areas, the Bank’s Vice President for economic governance and knowledge management and Chief Economist, Kevin C. Urama, the Bank’s Director General for Central Africa, Serge N’Guessan, country managers in the region and non-state actors from countries in Central Africa.

To attend the launch of the report, click (here) to register in advance.

French and English interpretation services will be available.

Join the conversation using the hashtag #2023REO #AfricanEconomicOutlook2023

African Development Bank Group

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...