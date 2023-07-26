Global Community of Practice (G-CoP) Policy Dialogue Series – Leveraging Potentials of the Youth for Inclusive, Green and Sustainable Development in…

What: 11th G-CoP Policy Dialogue

Who: The African Development Bank Group and institutional partners

When: 31 July 2023; 13:00-16:00 GMT (Western Hemisphere); 1 August 2023; 08:30-11:30 GMT (Eastern Hemisphere)

The African Development Institute of the African Development Bank Group, in collaboration with the United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change, the Global Green Growth Institute and the International Labour Organization will hold a dialogue titled Leveraging Potentials of the Youth for Inclusive, Green and Sustainable Development in Africa on 31 July 2023 from 13:00-16:00 GMT for the delegates from the Western Hemisphere. The program will be repeated on 1 August from 08:30-11:30 GMT for delegates from the Eastern hemisphere.

The event will explore strategies for leveraging the potential of the youth as agents of change, entrepreneurs, innovators, and valuable contributors to climate action to drive the desired economic transformation. The event will open with a plenary followed by breakout sessions focusing on key themes, including youth and jobs/entrepreneurship; youth and climate change; youth and education, research, technology, and innovation.

Africa’s youth, if harnessed, could drive the continent’s economic transformation and inclusive, green, and sustainable economic development and is thus an important asset for Africa and its development. The continent’s population of 1.4 billion is projected to more than double by 2050, when Africa will be home to a quarter of the world’s population. The working-age population in Africa, currently estimated at 56 percent, could increase to 63 percent by the same time.

The African Development Bank Group has been a leader in developing ways to tap youthful energy and entrepreneurship to promote inclusive, green, and sustainable growth and development in Africa.

