Tears flow as ‘Ekwueme’ singer, Osinachi is laid to rest

Famous gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu was buried amidst the tears of her family and friends on Saturday at her father’s compound in Isochi Umunochi, Abia State.

The burial was attended by her twin sister, siblings, parents, children, pastors from Dunamis church, where she attended, and fans.

However, her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, was absent at her burial.

Osinachi, who sang the famous song ‘Ekwueme’, died on April 8, 2022.

Mrs Nwachukwu’s burial is coming exactly one month after another famous gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike, was buried on May 25.

The majority of the burial rites were carried out in Abuja.

Before the final internment, a night of worship was held in Abuja on Thursday.

The mother-of-four was allegedly repeatedly brutalised by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, which later led to her untimely death.

It was initially reported that the singer died of throat cancer.

The 42-year-old songstress was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

She featured in several popular gospel songs like “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja) and “You no dey use me play” by Emma.

The singer, who shot into the limelight with the hit “Ekwueme“, viewed 74 million times on YouTube, died in an Abuja hospital on April 8.

Trial

The late singer’s husband, who also doubled as her manager, is being tried at a High Court in Abuja.

He was arrested by the Nigerian Police Force, Abuja command, on April 11.

Mr Nwachukwu is standing trial on a 23-count charge bordering on domestic violence and homicide instituted against him.

The singer’s husband broke down in tears on Tuesday during the court session while his wife’s twin sister Amarachi Ezeh testified against him.

