Tacha drags Wendy Shay for making divisive remarks about Ghanaian artists dating Nigerian celebrities

Tacha, a BBNaija star, has slammed Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay for making a divisive remark about Ghanaian artists accepting to date Nigerian celebrities despite alleged ill-treatment.

Wendy took to Twitter to claim that the dating scene is the same as Shatta Wale’s, who accused Nigerian celebrities of not supporting Ghanaian artists.

She claims that established female Ghanaians are willing to date upcoming male Nigerian celebrities, but no established female Nigerian will ever date an upcoming Ghanaian.

Her tweet had the desired effect, as a number of Ghanaians responded by mocking Nigerians, while others defended Nigerians, claiming that you can’t force love.

Tacha replied angrily by writing: “What is this? lool is this really supposed to come from one of the supposed biggest female artist in Africa? Black man be black man problem.”



