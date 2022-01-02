Fire engulfs South African parliament in Cape Town

In South Africa, more than 35 firefighters are battling a blaze in the country’s national parliament building in Cape Town.

According to an official, the fire started in the early hours of the morning in the third-floor offices spreading to the National Assembly chamber.

A dark plume of smoke and flames could be seen rising from the building in the centre of the city.

The flames are also threatening the building’s roof.

Last year, another fire destroyed treasures from the prestigious Cape Town University library.

Sourced from Africanews