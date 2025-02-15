Sudan, ‘the most devastating humanitarian and displacement crises in the world’
Sudan’s ruinous civil war is approaching its third year, leaving a legacy of malnutrition, massive population displacement and chronic insecurity. As the UN system prepares to launch a call for record funding of $4.2 billion to support aid operations in the country, here are some of the main things to know about what have been described as “the largest and most devasting displacement, humanitarian and protection crises in the world today”. UN Africa News
Discover more from Africa Global Village
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.