Sudan crisis: Egypt proposes draft resolution

Convening in Cairo, Egypt, Arab League permanent members held Monday (May 1st) an emergency meeting on the fighting in Sudan.

Egypt’s deputy permanent representative outlined a draft resolution to halt fighting in the neighbouring country.

“Egypt calls (within the draft resolution) for an immediate and comprehensive cessation of conflict, and for all (conflicting) parties to initiate their efforts to give priority to the Sudanese people and stop bloodshed, which is a prerequisite for returning to political dialogue through which the crisis can be resolved comprehensively,” Obaida el- Dandarawy said.

Officially, at least 528 people have been killed and almost 4,600 people wounded in the violence between the army and Sudan’s paramilitary group RSF.

Despite the formal extension of a truce, fierce fighting raged Monday between Sudan’s warring sides.

Some 50,000 people have fled, seeking refuge in neighbouring countries including Egypt, the Central African Republic and Chad.

Top UN humanitarian official Martin Griffiths lamented the exponential rise of costs of transportation out of worst-hit areas

Sourced from Africanews