Stop praying for Nigeria, Seun Kuti urges religious leaders

Nigerian Singer, Seun Kuti has urged pastors and imams to stop asking their congregants to pray for Nigeria.

The singer made this known in an Instagram post on Monday.

According to him, clerics should start telling their congregants to fight for the country instead.

He further went on to state that pastors who underperformed in their churches were sacked and not prayed for.

Kuti added that girls who accused pastors of raping them weren’t prayed for, including men who accused pastors of sleeping with their wives.

”Switch up the sermon! I mean when some pastors in some churches weren’t performing, we didn’t pray for them, we sacked them from office.

”When some girls say some pastors raped them we didn’t pray for them instead those pastors were sanctioned.

”When one man says one pastor knack him, wife, the pastor no pray for am o but everyday pray for Nigeria, pray for your leaders. Please fight for Nigeria Instead!” he wrote.

