‘Squid Game’, Sound Sultan, Tiwa Savage… Nigeria’s top Google searches in 2021

Sound Sultan, Obi Cubana, TB Joshua, and Tiwa Savage have been named among Nigeria’s top searches on Google in 2021. The search giant an…

Sound Sultan, Obi

Cubana, TB Joshua, and Tiwa Savage have been named among Nigeria’s top searches

on Google in 2021.

The search giant announced a list of moments, people,

topics, events, and places that had more engagements from Nigerians for the

outgoing year in a statement on Wednesday.

Naira Marley’s ‘Coming’ topped the most trending songs for

the year while Destiny Etiko led the top Nollywood actors’ list.

‘Squid Game’, the hit Korean TV series, also took the first

spot in the trending movies and series category for the year.

“As the pandemic

entered its second year, Nigerians used the internet to search for answers and

information that revealed their interest in topics related to music, movies, TV

shows, sports, food, celebrity personalities, pop culture and lifestyle,”

the statement read.

“Top search topics like ‘Paralympics’, ‘Euro 2020’ , ‘EPL’ ,

‘Chelsea F.C.’ and ‘Champions league’ were reflective of the country’s

uncompromising love for sport.

“From questions like ‘How to check JAMB result 2021?’, to

search terms like ‘Alcohol lyrics’, ‘TB Joshua’ and ‘Pornstar martini cocktail

recipe’, Nigerians used Search to make sense of their world this year.”

Below is list of Nigeria’s top searches in 2021:

Top 10 trending searches

Paralympics Euro 2020

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 TB Joshua La Liga EPL

Champions league Tiwa Savage Obi Cubana Sound Sultan

Top trending people

Tiwa Savage Obi Cubana Sunday Igboho Romelu Lukaku Nnamdi Kanu Elon Musk Baba Ijesha Omah Lay Raphael Varane Fabrizio Romano

Top trending musicians

Tiwa Savage Omah Lay Lil Nas X Ruger Ayra Starr Buju Bobby Shmurda Seyi Shay Chidinma Ekile Naira Marley

Top lyrics

Alcohol lyrics Bloody Samaritan lyrics My Baby Bad My Baby Good lyrics Peru lyrics Ruger Bounce lyrics Infinity lyrics Cash App lyrics Jowo lyrics Big Thug Boys lyrics Feeling lyrics

Top trending athletes

Romelu Lukaku Raphael Varane Christian Eriksen Ben White Earling Haaland Xavi Saul Niguez Thomas Tuchel Naomi Osaka Jules Koundé

Top Nollywood Actors

Destiny Etiko Zubby Michael Pere Tonto Dikeh Iyabo Ojo Olu Jacobs Nafisa Abdullahi Jim Iyke Nancy Isime Alex Ekubo

Top EPL teams

Chelsea F.C. Manchester City F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Leicester City F.C. Everton F.C. West Ham United F.C. Aston Villa F.C. Newcastle United F.C. Southampton F.C. Leeds United

Top recipe

Pornstar martini cocktail recipe Pancake recipe Chocolate cake recipe Puff puff recipe Fried rice recipe Egusi soup recipe Oha soup recipe Vanilla cake recipe Ogbono soup recipe Chinchin recipe

Trending Top devices

iPhone 13 Infinix Note 10 Infinix Hot 10 iPhone 12 pro max iPhone 13 pro max Tecno Camon 17 Samsung A12 Infinix Note 8 Infinix smart 5 Tecno spark 7

Trending 2021 loss

TB Joshua Sound Sultan Ada Jesus DMX Femi Osibona Dare Adeboye Rachel Oniga Prince Philip Yinka Odumakin Sani Dangote

Trending movies and series

Squid Game Coming to America 2 Sex Life movie Black Widow Red Notice Mortal Kombat Army Of The Dead Eternals Shang Chi The Harder They Fall

Trending 2021 Songs

Naira Marley – Coming Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan Omah Lay – Understand Naira Marley – Koleyewon Kizz Daniel – Lie Ladipoe feat. Buju – Feeling Ruger – Bounce Davido – Jowo Wizkid – Essence (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber Joeboy – Alcohol

Trending “Who is” general

Who is going to win Champions League 2021? Who is Obi Cubana? Who is Ada Jesus? Who is Sunday Igboho? Who is the best player in the world? Who is DMX? Who is the President of America? Who is the new chief of army staff? Who is Abba Kyari? Who is Cubana Chief Priest?

Trending “How to” general

How to check JAMB result 2021? How to pack a parcel? How to open pdf file? How to open mp3 file? How to open apk file? How to check NECO result? How to register NIN online? How to vote on BBnaija 2021? How to reprint JAMB slip? How to track a package?

Trending “Where is” general

Where is Sunday Igboho now? Where is White Money from? Where is Burna Boy from? Where is Nnamdi Kanu today? Where is my location? Where is Maldives located? Where is Cuba located? Where is Gaza? Where is Michigan located? Where can I download movies?

