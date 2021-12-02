Spotify Wrapped reveals Ghana’s top albums, artists, and more

– Advertisement –





As the countdown to 2022 starts, nothing can round off this incredible year better than Spotify Wrapped, which sums up what made 365 million Spotify users around the globe vibe throughout the year.

In 2021, the world slowly came out of its quarantine lifestyle to embrace the New Normal. While at it, Spotify entered Ghana’s space, in line with the rise of audio streaming in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Now, for the fifth year running, Spotify is unveiling the top artists, albums, songs and playlists through Wrapped. Spoiler alert: the Ghanaian music industry is in for a treat as local albums and artists topped the charts among Spotify users in the country!

In Ghana, Rap, Afropop, Afro dancehall and Azontobeats were among the top genres as nightclubs reopened and people got their groove on. Speaking of rap music, none other than “King Sark” claimed the most album plays with “No Pressure” — knocking WizKid’s “Made in Lagos” and Justin Bieber’s “Justice” down to second and third in the process.

Sarkodie again ruled the chart as the Ghanaian people’s favourite artist, ahead of Drake and Nigeria’s Burna Boy. King Promise completed the Top 10 as one of three Ghanaian artists listed in it.

Hots Hits Ghana — featuring tracks from Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, and Wendy Shay among others — was the most streamed playlist. In the midst of the Grammy Awards nominations buzz, it’s fair to say that Ghanaians truly support their own.

Check out Spotify’s full 2021 Wrapped results for Ghana further below. Also, be on the lookout for additional details and exciting new features in the coming days around Spotify’s popular personalised Wrapped and Creator Wrapped experiences, which gives users a deep dive into the music that defined their year. Wrapped is also now available in shareable data-driven stories format.

Ghana’s top Spotify Wrapped lists for 2021

Most streamed artists in Ghana

Sarkodie



Drake Burna Boy Kwesi Arthur WizKid Joeboy DaVido Justin Bieber Kanye West King Promise

Most streamed female artist in Ghana

Tems Gyakie Nicky Minaj Doja Cat Adele Rihanna Teni Beyoncé Tiwa Savage Ariana Grande

Most streamed tracks in Ghana

Feeling, by LADIPOE Peru, by Fireboy DML Slow Down, by King Promise Second Sermon, by Black Sherif Baajo, by Kwesi Arthur Door, by Joeboy Coachella, by Sarkodie (feat. Kwesi Arthur) Understand, by Omah Lay Essence, by WizKid (feat. Tems) Sip (Alcohol), by Joeboy

Most streamed albums in Ghana

“No Pressure”, by Sarkodie “Made in Lagos”, by WizKid “Justice”, by Justin Bieber “Certified Lover Boy” by Drake “Donda”, by Kanye West “Shoot for Stars Aim for the Moon” by Pop Smoke “Twice as Tall”, by Burna Boy “A Better Time” by DaVido “The Golden Boy” by KiDi “Somewhere between Beauty & Magic”, by Joeboy

Most streamed local artists in Ghana