Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Your Walk Cannot Bring Peace Without Justice, By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed

We are in the middle of a mourning period over citizens who were brutally killed on their own soil whilst demanding for justice, calling for peace and unity as good citizens do in defence of their country.

The Nigerian soil and its flag have been desecrated by the Nigerian Army empowered to protect citizens against external aggressions.







The Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu who gave the order for the killing that took place at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020, shamelessly came out to put more salt to the existing wounds that were inflicted by him.

Under the Buhari dictatorship and Sanwo-Olu’s hostile reign in Lagos, it has become a crime in Nigeria to demonstrate peacefully with placards in demand for justice over police brutality, extortion, harassment, unjust arrest, arbitrary killings of innocent citizens and several other injustices.

Nigerian political oppressors have refused to take responsibilities for their embarrassing failures. In a country where there is no justice, no one should expect peace for any reason.

We have been under servitude and our liberty has been sold by political criminals who impose themselves on us even when their services are no longer needed. The result is that we have been subjected to humiliation and have allowed fear to take over our rights.

Sanwo-Olu should know that the Lekki Massacre has snatched peace from the hearts of those whose loved ones were killed in that peaceful demonstration. After a year of agony, justice has still not been served.

Sanwo-Olu arrogantly refused to take responsibility over the Lekki Massacre and has done everything to discredit the Judicial Panel’s report that heavily indicted him. He described the findings of a one year long investigation as “speculative” in a White Paper he produced within two weeks to absolve himself of such a serious crime.

But as if that laughable manipulation was not enough, he had the audacity to come out in broad daylight to rob the conscience of Nigerians, with the so-called Peace Walk when victims of the massacre have not gotten justice, thanks to the regime’s consistent efforts to also massacre the truth like they did against the protesters.

There’s certainly no doubt about the massacre at the Lekki Tollgate. It was initiated by Sanwo-Olu and his political godfather who is desperate to become Nigeria’s president, and is doing anything to get everything.

We must remember that both acts of kindness and wickedness cannot be lost. Innocent people who were wasted at the Lekki Tollgate by those who swore under oath to protect them shall continue to hunt all those who got involved in the killing, particularly the gang that gave the order to pull the triggers, from Abuja to Lagos.

Two hundreds flies cannot waylay a broom. In the same vein, Governor Sanwo-Olu can never erase the Lekki Massacre from our memories with his toxic Peace Walk.

Besides, and most importantly, if there was no injury in the first place, why would Sanwo-Olu call for healing? #EndSARS protests were peacefully organised until the political agents of darkness came to kill innocent citizens who were holding Nigeria’s flags on their knees while singing the national anthem.

Prominent actors at the forefront of #EndSARS protest like Sowore, Mr Macaroni, Falz and others, were harassed and injured for coming out for the first anniversary of the Lekki Massacre.

It is clear that Sanwo-Olu is not remorseful about the Lekki Massacre. He knows that if the recommendations of the Lagos Panel are implemented, the entire weight will land on him as the Chief Security Officer of Lagos State, without whose complicity the massacre could never have taken place.

Nigerians should know that the wounds Sanwo-Olu inflicted on #EndSARS protesters have not healed and may never heal. Until those who were shot dead in their prime get justice and the culprits are brought to book before Nigeria can know peace.

The harmless protesters who walked peacefully last year during the #EndSARS protests are now in their graves, forcefully sent there by Sanwo-Olu. Many lost their sights, others got amputated simply for demanding good governance and fundamental human rights in their own country.

Sanwo-Olu should invite his family for the so-called Peace Walk to make himself Happy over the killing of innocent citizens.

For us, the people, our position is clear: no justice, no peace.

Sourced From Sahara Reporters