Southern Arizona organ guild honors Black composers with special concert

The program for the concert, which begins at 3 p.m., includes works by Florence Price, the first African-American female composer to have her works performed by a major orchestra; Harry T. Burleigh, whose relationship with Czech composer Antonin Dvorák influenced Dvorák’s “New World Symphony”; and Moses Hogan, who is credited with introducing spirituals in the standard choral repertoire.

Sunday’s concert will be performed by five local organists: Dennis Grannan from Catalina United Methodist Church, University of Arizona student Matthew Lanning, St. Andrews Presbyterian Church’s Mark Gary and Carolyn K. Smith, and Mark Smith, who teaches church music at the Drew Theological School in New Jersey where he also is the music minister of Summit, New Jersey’s Christ Church.