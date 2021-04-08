South Africa: Over 200 killed in Easter weekend road crashes

South Africa’s transport minister Fikile Mbalula said Tuesday 189 crashes were recorded over the Easter period, resulting in 235 deaths nationwide.

The minister said that 35% of those killed on the country’s roads over Easter were pedestrians.

The number of traffic accidents fell 2.1% this year compared to 2019. Fatalities also reduced by 9.6%, Mbalula said in a tweet.

2020 figures were not considered. South Africa had imposed a hard lockdown at the time which restricted travel.

Kwa-Zulu Natal recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 54 lives lost from 42 crashes. Gauteng came second with 30 crashes and 36 deaths.

The northern state of Limpopo recorded 27 crashes and 34 fatalities.

The Northern Cape province only saw 7 fatalities.

Drunk driving, unsafe overtaking and excessive speeding are said to be some of the causes. South Africa’s roads have a poor safety record.

26 out of every 100,000 people in the country die in traffic accidents, far higher than the global average of 18 per 100,000.

