Sound Of Music Actor, Christopher Plummer Dies Aged 91

Christopher Plummer, the Canadian actor best known for his role in ‘Sound of Music’ has died at the age of 91.

His death was confirmed by his friend and manager Lou Pitt, who told BuzzFeed News that Plummer died at his Connecticut home with his wife, actor Elaine Taylor, by his side.

Lou Pitt wrote: “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words.

“He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

Plummer was best known for playing Captain von Trapp in the Oscar-winning musical “The Sound of Music.” He also won an Oscar in 2012 for his supporting turn in the film “Beginners,” becoming the oldest actor ever to win the Academy Award for supporting actor.

He was also nominated for playing Russian author Leo Tolstoy in The Last Station (2009).

The role rocketed Plummer to stardom, opened doors in Hollywood and ensured he would be fondly and forever remembered by filmgoers around the world.

Christopher Plummer most recently co-starred in the ensemble of the Rian Johnson-directed Knives Out.

