Snl24.com | SA & Nigeria Add Some Song & Dance To World Cup

Banyana Banyana arrived to their opening 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup fixture in full song and dance.

Banyana Banyana and Nigeria’s players showed true African spirit leading up to their FIFA Women’s World Cup openers.

Check it out!

What’s the story?

Banyana Banyana and the Super Falcons brought the vibes upon arriving to their opening World Cup fixtures over the weekend.

The suave Banyana stars walked out singing beautiful gwijo anthems, while the Nigerian ballers mixed song with dance ahead of their match against Canada.

Let’s take a closer look…

Banyana & Super Falcons bring the spirit

Prior to their narrow 2-1 defeat to European giants Sweden, a suited-up Banyana Banyana side sang beautifully upon arriving at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Led by the angelic voice of goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, the Banyana girls sang and danced to the beat of their own drum, making an unforgettable entrance.

Desiree Ellis’ troops sang all the way to their changing rooms, where they continued and moved in coordinated fashion.

Watch how Banyana announced themselves onto the world stage:

The Super Falcons showed plenty of resilience to hold off Canada in a 0-0 draw in their opener on Friday and their special entrance showed how amped they were for the tricky encounter.

Check out the spirited ballers making an impressive match entrance:

Banyana will surely enter their next fixture against Argentina this Friday in similar fashion and will be desperate to pick up three points to stay alive in Group G.

While the Naija girls will look to build on their point when they take on the hosts Australia this Thursday.

Scroll through the gallery to view Banyana Banyana arrival:

