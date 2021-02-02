Singer Timaya Reacts After Being Compared To Duncan Mighty

Popular Nigerian musician, Timaya recently reacted after a tweep compared him to his fellow colleague, Duncan Mighty.

The Twitter user, identified as @IsimaOdeh had started a debate on the micro-blogging site by asking who would win a 10 vs 10 battle of hits between Timaya and Duncan Mighty.

Timaya caught wind of the tweet and he had somethings to say about the comparison.

The Egberi Papa of Bayelsa cautioned people against comparing him to other artistes.

In his own words;

“E be like say una Dey reason me les les. Nobody should ever put my name or compare me to any rubbish again. What disrespect…” he tweeted.

See the exchange below: