Singer, Tekno Warns Davido Ahead Of His Upcoming Album

Award winning Nigerian musician, Augustine Miles Kelechi, who is best known by his stage, Tekno has warned Davido ahead of his forthcoming album.

The ‘Jogodo’ hit-maker and sensational songwriter has taken to his official social media page to warn the DMW head not to talk to him again should in case he fail to put him on his upcoming studio album.

You would recall that few days ago, Davido called out renowned record producer, Pheelz to come and finish his album. Well, Tekno took to his verified Twitter page to announce he will cut ties with Davido if he’s not featured on the album.

He shared; “@davido if the new album comes out and I no dey inside, don’t talk to me again”. See Tweet below.

In Other News; Popular Nigerian recording artiste, Anthony Victor, professionally known as Victony has announced the official release date and title for his upcoming project.

The young talented musician and songwriter took to his official social media page to announce that he would be dropping a star-studded body of work which he titles; “Outlaw” EP.

He also hinted that, ‘Outlaw’ which would be his sophomore extended play will be released on Friday, May 6, 2022. This announcement follows the successful release of his chart topping tune; ‘Apollo.’

‘Outlaw’ EP when released will be a follow up to ‘Saturn’ EP which was released in 2021. The burgeoning act shared on his verified Twitter page; ‘Enough talks, OUTLAW E.P, MAY 6th’.

