Singer Portable ‘embarrassing’ our country – Kenyan OAP, Black Cinderella

Kenyan radio presenter, Maureen Imbai, popularly known as Black Cinderella, has called out Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, for embarrassing her country.

The media personality took to her Instagram story on Monday to lambast the Zazzu crooner over a video posted by the latter.

In the video, Portable, who is currently in Kenya, was jeering at a lady who walked out on him after he informed her that he wasn’t available for ‘hook up’.

Watch video below:

Since Portable arrived in Kenya a couple of weeks ago, he had frequently shared videos and pictures of girls he hung out with within the country.

Reacting to the latest video, Black Cinderella stated that Portable was embarrassing the country and insulting Kenyan girls.

“We all love your music but Portable zukwanuike (calm down). What you are doing in our country is embarrassing Kenya worldwide,” she wrote.

She continued, “We support your rubbish but not what you are doing to Kenyan girls and posting it online. The video Portable posted last night is not just embarrassing. It is an insult to us Kenyan girls.

“No matter how you feel Kenyans are cheap or quiet, when you overstay your welcome, we will throw you outside our country without mercy.

“The people that brought Portable into Kenya, I’m ashamed of you. Your business was to bring an artist to perform and make his money and leave. But daily, we are seeing the misuse of our girls, live abuse of drugs, and so many more disgusting videos online.”

Black Cinderella also called on the girl in the video to sue Portable for sharing her video without consent.

She wrote, “Find me the girl he embarrassed to file a complaint about the public humiliation. She will get not less than 2000 USD.”

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music