You are here
Singer Peruzzi Asks For Prayers As He Has Been Diagnosed With A Bad Spine
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Singer Peruzzi asks for prayers as he has been diagnosed with a bad spine

Village Reporter ,
Singer Peruzzi Asks For Prayers As He Has Been Diagnosed With A Bad Spine

The music star made the shocking revelation via his Twitter page on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

“So MRI shows my spine is fucked. Doctor says not to stress, work out or perform for now. Kinda scary but yea, we move. Say A Prayer For Me Cos I Got This,” he tweeted.

Born December 5, 1989, Peruzzi, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and performing artist.

He got signed into Davido‘s record label, DMW, a few years ago.

He rose to prominence after being featured by Nigerian music legend 2Baba on the hit sinlge ‘Amaka‘.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email