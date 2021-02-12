Singer Peruzzi Asks Fans To Pray For Him

Popular Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh better known as Peruzzi, has given fans an update about the state of his health.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the ‘Southy Love’ crooner implored his fans to pray for him after revealing that something is wrong with his spinal cord.

Peruzzi tweeted;

“So MRI shows my spine is fucked. Doctor says not to stress, work out or perform for now. Kinda scary but yea, we move.

Say A Prayer For Me Cos I Got This”

See his tweet below: