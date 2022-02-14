Singer Oxlade tenders public apology to fans over viral sex tape

Singer Oxlade has tendered a public apology to his fans and the lady in his viral sex tape

Recall that The Eagle Online had earlier reported about the singer’s sex tape, which surfaced online last week.

He was seen having intercourse with a lady whose face wasn’t blurred

Oxlade took to his Twitter handle to apologise to the lady, stating that she did not deserve the kind of exposure she got through the viral video.

He also tendered an apology to to his fans.

He wrote: “I am conscious that my business is out in the public and I am not the type of person to put my business out there.

“Betrayals are very real and in the same token, I want to apologise to the woman in the video, who didn’t deserve this kind of exposure.

“And lastly apologies to my fans and well wishers.”

