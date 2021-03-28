Singer Harrysong Officially Ties The Knot With His Fiancee

Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong has officially wedded his longtime girlfriend in Warri, Delta State.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner took to his social media accounts to announce that he is officially taken with the hashtag #Tarex2021.

The Afro-Highlife singer was also seen in the company of his friend and colleague, singer Skiibii who played his Best Man.

“It’s #tarex2021 baby Love Dey , money 💰 Dey , life Dey , we Dey 😀😀🍾 and I ve got the best best man of the year 😀 are you vthere ?“, he wrote as he shared a video clip of himself and his Best Man all dressed and set for the ceremony.

See his post below: