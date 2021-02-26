Singer Harrysong Disagrees With The Notion That ‘Gay People Are Born That Way’

Nigerian singer, Harrysong does not subscribe to the belief that homosexuality is something a person is born with.

The singer shared his thoughts while reacting to the story of a Nigerian woman who said she was introduced to lesbianism at age 7 or 8.

The singer noted that he doesn’t agree with the “people are born gay” notion. He opined that several environmental factors affect a person’s sexual preference.

In his words;

“We have had several arguments about people saying some men that are gays are born gays and some women that are lesbians are born lesbians. I disagree cus of cases like this and lots more. eg, some were misled, some were influenced, some were even assaulted by houseboys/girls etc,” he stated.

“Some were by environmental influence, lack of good parental love and guidance, just like these people’s stories up there. “So, things don’t just happen my dear, things are built up or made to happen) but stll, with love lets keep praying for one another, guiding and helping one another where and when we can. Time no dey” he concluded.

