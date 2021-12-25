Singer Chike surprises mum with a new car

The singer took to his Instagram Stories on Christmas eve 2021, where he shared photos and videos of the car presentation.

“The best thing is a mother’s joy,” he captioned the video.

The music star’s mum could not hide her joy as she received the car gift from him.

Chike’s mum’s new car is a Toyota Sienna mini-van.

Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka popularly known as Chike is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and actor.

He rose to prominence after coming second during the first season of music talent show, The Voice.

His debut album ‘Boo of the Booless‘ is described as one of the best musical projects from any artist from this side of the continent.

