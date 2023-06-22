Sierra Leone: Tensions heighten ahead of crucial election

Tensions are heightening ahead of Sierra Leone‘s general elections on Saturday after police and opposition protesters clashed on Wednesday.

The supporters of the opposition party All People’s Congress (APC) were protesting against the electoral commission and its chairman Mohamed Konneh who them accuse of unfair conduct.

Key among the demands of the opposition is for the electoral commissioner and his team to resign before the polls.

They also want the release of a more detailed voter register. A protester told Africanews that voters want credible election.

“We just want a credible election. If the election is free and fair, definitely there will be no protest,” the protester said.

The electoral commission boss, Mohamed Kenewui Konneh has however rejected the demands of the opposition.

He said none of his team would resign. “We have addressed all these issues – in person and in writing,” he said.

Saturday’s electoral process would also see over 3.4 million eligible voters electing new parliamentarians and local representatives.

This would be the fifth time citizens are voting after the 10-year civil war that left thousands dead.

Incumbent President Julius Maada Bio who won the 2018 election beating the opposition leader Samura Kamara in a run-off is seeking re-election.

The state of the economy has dominated campaigns with Bio promising to fix it but the opposition accuses him of failing to address those issues.

Campaign has been relatively peaceful but opposition protests days ahead of the election has heightened tensions.

CALLING ALL SIERRA LEONEANS. FORGIVE MY KRIO 😱BUT SHARE MY MESSAGE. LET US HAVE A PEACEFUL ELECTION.

WE CAN, THERFORE WE SHALL. pic.twitter.com/thC78SuVOp — Idris Elba (@idriselba) June 19, 2023

Thirteen candidates are vying for the presidency including President Bio but he and Kamara are the leading candidates just like in 2018.

The winner must obtain 55% of the vote in the first round or it goes into a runoff within two weeks.

