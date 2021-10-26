Sex Tape: How Tiwa Savage, others could have made millions — Singer

A Cameroonian-born singer, Reprudencia Sonkey, popularly know as Dencia, has rued the opportunity missed by Tiwa Savage, her Public Relations firm and her blackmailer to rake in millions of Dollar from the Nigerian singers sex tape.

The singer spoke in a message following the eventual release of the sex tape involving the Nigerian and her boyfriend.

Dencia said Savage, her PR firm and blackmailer did not act smartly by allowing the sex tape to be leaked before thinking of the monetary opportunities therein.

She said they could have sold it to a porn company and rake in millions of Dollars.

She wrote: “Tiwa Savage and her blackmailer weren’t smart biz people.

“Her body her choice, should have sold the tape herself to a Porn company or blackmailer should have sold it too.

“Now they both losing cuz tape is free out there.

“Her Pr wasn’t smart.”

The sex tape became a public issue when Savage herself announced its existence.

She told a radio show that someone was trying to blackmail her.

It took days of searching for the tape to come into the public space.

Sourced From Nigerian Music