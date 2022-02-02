Senegal and Burkina Faso go head to head for a place in the final

Senegal faces Burkina Faso this Wednesday in Yaounde for a place in the final of the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

In 2019 Senegal lost to Algeria 1 – 0.

Senegal’s head coach Aliou Cisse isn’t taking any chances.

“Anything we say in a press conference is just communication. The reality on the pitch is different. It is two great teams that will meet, two teams that have fought hard to be where they are, that have experienced some difficulties at the beginning of the competition, but that have also managed to overcome these difficulties – which proves the mental strength of the Burkinabe, but also the mental strength of the Senegalese. I think it will be a very interesting match”, advanced Senegal’s head coach.

Burkina Faso is also keen to conquer a place in the final after having lost to Nigeria in 2013.

“First of all, it is to be ourselves. We are not going to change our identity because we are going to face Senegal. We already knew that Senegal is a big armada. In any case, it is one of the best countries in Africa. When you face such a team, the main thing is to be yourself. We will not come to this competition with a mask, with an image that is not ours. No. We will keep our identity in the game” vowed Burkina Faso’s head coach Kamou Malo.

Burkina Faso defeated Tunisia in the quarter finals to gain a place in the semi-finals.

Sourced from Africanews