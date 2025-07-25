SECURITY COUNCIL LIVE: Situation in Ukraine
The UN Security Council is meeting on Friday morning to discuss the situation in Ukraine amid mounting concerns over the intensifying hostilities and growing humanitarian needs. Senior UN political affairs and humanitarian officials are expected to brief the Council. Follow our live coverage from UN News, in coordination with UN Meetings Coverage, for updates from the chamber. UN News App users can follow here. Source UN News
Discover more from Africa Global Village
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.