Rwandan opposition activist shot dead in South Africa

A Rwandan opposition activist Seif Bamporiki has been shot dead in Cape Town, South Africa.

Local media reported that he was shot and killed while delivering furniture to a client on Sunday.

The businessman, according to reports had arrived to make delivery only for the gunman to fire a single shot through his window.

A supposed customer that led him to the Nyanga township for the delivery left him for 15 minutes when he was shot.

The activist’s belongings, including cellphones, were taken, according to reports.

Nyanga township is known to be one of the most dangerous townships in South Africa.

Bamporiki was a member of the Rwanda National Congress and national organiser in South Africa.

In recent past there was an attempted assassination of former Rwandan army chief Kayumba Nyamwasa in South Africa.

He was accused by his country’s government of using South Africa as his base for subversive activities.

Another former Rwandan intelligence chief Patrick Karegeya was also found strangled in his hotel room in South Africa.

Source: Africafeeds.com