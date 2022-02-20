Russia launches massive drills of its nuclear forces

Russia said it launched a massive drill of its strategic nuclear forces on Saturday, amid tensions with Ukraine. It comes as a stark reminder of the country’s nuclear might amid Western fears that Moscow might be preparing to invade Ukraine. The exercises involve multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Footage distributed by the Defense Ministry shows cruise missiles, hypersonic cruise missiles and thermonuclear armed intercontinental ballistic missile RS 24 being launched. The Russian Defense Ministry said it planned the maneuvers some time ago to check the readiness of Russia’s military command and personnel, as well as the reliability of its nuclear and conventional weapons.