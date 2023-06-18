Rising Star Seyi Vibez Shares Independent Journey to Music Success

…By Dorcas Funmi for TDPel Media.

Fast-rising singer, Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, widely known as Seyi Vibez, recently revealed that he achieved success in the music industry without the support of a record label.

His statement came during an interview on Soundcity, which quickly gained widespread attention on Saturday.

Birth and Early Career

Seyi Vibez, also known as Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, hails from Ketu and began his musical journey in Ikorodu.

He shared that he embarked on his musical career during his secondary school days when he was just 14 years old.

Independent Breakthrough

Discussing the role of record labels in his rise to fame, Seyi Vibez proudly asserted that he achieved success independently.

In the year 2020, while he was in Ikorodu, his song titled ‘God Sent’ began gaining immense popularity on the streets, propelling him into the spotlight.

The Influence of Wizkid on Young Artists’ Path to Stardom

Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, better known as Joeboy, a Nigerian singer, opened up about how Grammy award-winning artist Ayo Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, has influenced the careers of young artists.

During an episode of the Body & Soul podcast, Joeboy explained that Wizkid played a significant role in inspiring young musicians to believe in their potential to achieve stardom at a young age.

Changing the Landscape

Joeboy emphasized that prior to Wizkid’s emergence, it was challenging for young artists to attain stardom until much later in their careers.

However, Wizkid’s success shattered these barriers and instilled a sense of possibility and aspiration among young musicians in the country.

Meeting Wizkid: A Turning Point

Joeboy revealed that his encounter with Wizkid was a pivotal moment in his own journey to stardom.

The profound impact of their meeting made him confident in his own abilities and assured him that he, too, had the potential to become a star.

